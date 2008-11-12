Wowowow. I have no idea what the context of this clip is. I don't want to believe that these kawaii! schoolgirl wristcutters are real, peddled by schoolgirls winking and smiling as they lick the blood trickling down their wrists. But you know what? I honestly don't know what's real or not anymore. I just don't know. [Vidmax]
Japanese School Girl Wristcutters: So Wrong It Really, Really Hurts
Trending Stories Right Now
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.