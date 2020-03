Resonance speakers that turn any hollow or low-density surface into a speaker are not new, but how many of said speaker kits come with their own nicely designed milk carton SOUND REVOLUTION speaker simulacrum? The Yoruzu audio kit does just that, via a Jony Ive-inspired stethoscope attachment. It will turn your hollow drywall into a two-watt boomer, much to the delight of your neighbours, for ¥4980 ($US51). [Product Page (translated) via AV Watch (translated)]