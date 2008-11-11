Japanese Apple Stores to Sell Optoma Picoprojector in December For $US500

Way back in June Optoma promised to release its picoprojector this year, and now there's news that indeed it will. Still reportedly the world's smallest and lightest, it'll go on sale December 1st in Japan at the Apple store, of all places. In case you've forgotten the DLP device is just 1.7 x 5 x 10.4 cm and can produce an image up to 60-inches at a modest 480 x 320 resolution and 1000:1 contrast for 2 hours from its battery. Its expected price in Japan is around $US500, though there's no news yet on when it'll be coming to these shores or what it'll cost. [AVWatch]