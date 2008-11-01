Japan Prepares for a Rhino Attack with Two Dudes in a Rhino Suit

In the spirit of Halloween, I wanted to show you this absolutely amazing video of Tokyo's Ueno Zoo training for an escaped rhino by dressing up two guys in a big rhino costume. Instead of candy, they're dressing up for safety.

Watch! As the "rhino" walks slowly towards the security force! Listen! To the very dramatic music! Look incredulously! As the "rhino" is pushed aside by small poking sticks! Laugh! As two guys in a rhino costume are shot with tranquiliser darts from a van! I only wish all emergency preparedness drills were this hilarious. [Arbroath via Neatorama]