iTunes Store Gets a $US5 Movie Bin

Apple might be sailing skippy amidst the flood of financial doom, but it doesn't mean they aren't sensitive to the shrinking disposable income of their customers. Or you know, they just want to take the movie store metaphor a bit further. Either way, the iTunes Store now has a bargain bin for movies—a weekly selection of flicks that cost just $US5.

AU: US-only at the moment, but I reckon we'll see it eventually.

Perfectly appropriate for the financiapocalypse, this week's inspired selection is heavy on the Arnold—Terminator 2, Total Recall and Last Action Hero—with a dash of kickass President Harrison Ford in Air Force One thrown in for good measure. It makes me feel better just knowing that if they were real, they could shoot our way back into prosperity in just over 90 minutes. [iTunes via Ars]