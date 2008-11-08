It's Official: Windows 7 Shipping Mid-2009

We've all sort of known that Windows 7 would be released in 2009, but Microsoft made the firmest statements to date on the topic. In a technical session on Thursday, the company outlined that Windows 7 software would ship mid-year 2009 with pre-configured Windows 7 systems shipping in time for the 2009 holiday season. (Note, the company still hedges a bit by saying "within three years of January 2007.") It's also reported that those listening very closely during the presentation could hear the soft but violent shattering of Microsoft employee vacation plans everywhere. [CNET]