Japan's just upped their arsenal in the mobile phone strap cold war with the addition of a hand warmer pocket. The strap—which comes in egg, fish and baked potato flavors—holds one of those breakable 15-minute hand warmers for easy usage. Fifteen minutes isn't a whole damn lot, but fifteen minutes in heaven is better than zero minutes in heaven. $US7.77 gets you one of your own. [Strapya via Tokyo Mango]
It's a Mobile Phone Strap AND a Hand Warmer
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.