It's a Mobile Phone Strap AND a Hand Warmer

Japan's just upped their arsenal in the mobile phone strap cold war with the addition of a hand warmer pocket. The strap—which comes in egg, fish and baked potato flavors—holds one of those breakable 15-minute hand warmers for easy usage. Fifteen minutes isn't a whole damn lot, but fifteen minutes in heaven is better than zero minutes in heaven. $US7.77 gets you one of your own. [Strapya via Tokyo Mango]