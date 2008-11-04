Isola S Turns Your Closet Into a Cocktail Lounge-Themed Kitchen

Toyo Kitchen's Isola S, from its Nobody line, is my answer to remaining fashionable in the oncoming economic apocalypse. Sure, I can no longer afford a McMansion in an affluent suburb, but I can get a storage unit somewhere and host fancy, LED-lit cocktail parties with this adjustable kitchen contraption. Isola S fits three electric cooking rings, a sink and corrugated-bottom drawers into a configurable yin yang shape. Add this to other tiny living space solutions from Japan and you'll wonder why you ever thought you needed anything bigger to begin with. Price not yet available. [Dvice]