iSobot may no longer be the world's smallest bipedal humanoid robot, but it's still amazing, and it's had an amazing price cut too: Last year when it debuted it was over $US300, now it's just $US100. At that price you could practically afford a small army of them, give them a suitable evil make-over and re-enact the Orc battle scene from the end of Lord of the Rings on your dining table. Or something. [Hammacher via BotJunkie]