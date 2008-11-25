Iron Man Children's Costume Modded to Be Deadly-Cute

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

One very loving father spent two months tricking out a standard child's Iron Man costume with real tech for his 5-year-old son—not just a CO2 air compressor to fire missiles or repulsor waves, but a complete BeagleBoard computer running a makeshift JARVUS along with an Arduino board to handle all of the advanced suit functions. Sure, it's just a toy now, but give the father/son team a few years to see what the suit can really do. Here's a full rundown on the tech inside:

• Repulsor Air - Blows air with CO2 air pump on hip and hose back to his hand.
• Repulsor Missile - Using CO2 air pump can also launch a paper missile.
• Repulsor Sensor/Light - A magnetic switch sensor lights his repulsor hand light and fades out and in his glowing eyes. Arduino handles this effect.
• Repulsor Sound Effect(s) - Originally not working. Worked around problem by using right-mouse, middle-mouse button and configured Elightenment17 to playback sound effects using Mplayer script. Mouse buttons activated by Arduino Digital output triggered by sensors.
• Arc Reactor - A LED night light from Costco embedded in his chest.
• BeagleBoard: Powerful Computer - With BeagleBoard already running in JARVUS box on my son's back need to add other features. Possibilities: Web cam, mobile router with hotspot and a head-mounted display, VoIP, streaming video of Iron Man view.
• Arduino: Super Input/Output Board - Handles repulsor effects but can add other sensors to enable even cooler special effects!!

And in the off chance that the LED arc reactor ever fails, we hear the suit is powered by backup generators that run on pure adorableness. [Nice job Enrique!]

