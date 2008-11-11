iRiver Mobile Phone Is Pure Touchy Aluminium Goodness

While everyone is trying to emulate Apple iPhone look, iRiver keeps playing their own metallic tune: Following the design of the beautiful Spinn but more conservative than their experimental products, the new iRiver mobile keeps on with the brushed metal look, featuring both a pad as controlling device and a large touchscreen, which supports handwriting recognition and multiple dictionaries.

While it's not multitouch and its operating system may not be as advanced and powerful as the iPhone or Android OS, it looks like one to keep an eye on in the case it arrives to the US from Korea, where it will appear on March 9 next year. [Aving (Korea) via HallyuTech]