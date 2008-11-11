iPosture Now Shocking Backs Straight In the United States

Looks like the U.S. will get its own chance to experience the joys of posture correctors/torture devices—the iPosture, which consists of an one-inch button that attaches to your clothes and vibrates when you slouch, is now available States-side for $US90. Using it for four hours a day for the first two to four weeks will apparently buzz you into having great posture. Man, and I thought myback brace was based on iffy science. [iPosture via CrunchGear]