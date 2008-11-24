iPod Touch Hack Gives Disgruntled Firmware 2.2 Upgraders Google Street View

If you haven't heard the news yet, iPod touch users were denied Google Street View when the firmware 2.2 update dropped this week. Sad. But here's some happy: iPod Touch Fans site member timmyj9 cooked up a hack to enable the feature. If XML editing and jailbreaking are music to your ears, you can do it too by following timmyj9's instructions.

1. get this file via ssh: /System/Library/CoreServices/SpringBoard.app/N45AP.plist

2. convert to xml at http://iappcat.com/plist/bin2xml

3. add

telephony

maximumGeneration

2.5

underneath

standAloneContacts

Editor's Note: Be sure to take the spaces out of the commands above. Had to include them here for formatting purposes.

4. save then using that website again reconvert to binary

5. rename original file N45AP.old

6. copy new N45AP.plist in (make sure permissions are 644)

7. reboot ipod

all new Maps features work however you get a searching for service (replaces the word ipod in the top left) and waiting for activation message that pops up occasionally, music settings disappear also music slot in prefs disappears (hjrry)

Hopefully someone can patch the frameworks or springboard which wouldn't require this to be done! Anyway if you're desperate to try it out, that's all that needs to be done there's nothing wrong with stability or anything so you're not going break anything permanently trying this out.