iPod Touch Denied Street View, Other Google Maps Upgrades in Firmware 2.2

Our testing has confirmed that iPod Touch users do not get updates to their Google Maps app with firmware 2.2, which, at least on the iPhone, includes the addition of Street View as well as public transit and walking directions. The updated browser interface, podcast downloading and assorted other tweaks are all there, as was the requisite sacrificing of any jailbreak apps. Of course there may be a perfectly reasonable explanation for this, but until that's given, Apple, it's all pitchforks and torches. Or iPods and forums posts, I guess. [MobileCrunch]