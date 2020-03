While iPod Classic gaming doesn't have quite the excitement of iPhone/iPod touch software, the famous Tamagotchi virtual pet is finally making its way to the platform. In Tamagotchi: 'Round the World you can play with one of four animals through six minigames and three activities Sure, Tamagotchi is a few years late on the iPod scene, but for $US4.99 you can relive the digital late 90s all over again without blasting Alanis Morissette and cosying up in a nice flannel. [Tamagotchi via TUAW]