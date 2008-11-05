How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPod Creator Tony Fadell Abandons His Children, IBM Chip Guy New Head of Devices

While you might think that Apple products emerge from Steve Jobs' head, fully formed and perfect like any other offspring of gods, the inventor of the iPod was actually Tony Fadell (along with former Apple hardware chief of engineering Jon Rubinstein). Fadell, who took over the iPod division from Rubinstein in 2006, is leaving his position to take a "reduced role" as an advisor to Steve Jobs.

Jobs is a part of every device's DNA—they made the iPod louder than most MP3 players at the time because he's partly deaf. But Fadell was the guy who supposedly came up with the business model and actually put it together. Interestingly, the WSJ says he's being replaced by former IBM exec Mark Papermaster, who's taking over the Devices Hardware Engineering division and is more chip guru than gadget hound.

It makes some sense, given Apple's acquisition of P.A. Semi to make chips for iPods and maybe the iPhone. But it also says to me that they're definitely not thinking of iPods as dumb little music players anymore. [WSJ, Apple]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles