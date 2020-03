This guy's taken a jail-broken iPhone and hacked it by wiring it up to a genuine physical keyboard that's about as big as the phone itself. Yes... it's clever. But nononono: the beauty of the iPhone is its slender slippery sleekness, and I've found myself speeding up to darn fast text-entry rates using the virtual keyboard. This mod is like strapping a paddlewheel to a dolphin: bulky, old-fashioned and unnecessary. [Crunchgear]