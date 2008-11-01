iPhone Secret: Web Apps Can Mimic Real Apps

What you are you seeing in these screenshots may seem like a real iPhone application, but it's not. It's a web page displayed in full screen, completely out of Safari, behaving and looking exactly as any native iPhone program would do. The best thing: It is not a new feature of the incoming iPhone OS 2.2 update: The secret feature is "hidden" in the current 2.1 version and only requires one thing: HTML code embedded in the web page itself. No iPhone modification is required. If you are browsing this from the iPhone, you can try it yourself very easily:

1. Click here to go to the Web page. Safari will open this time.

2. Click on the + icon and add the page to the iPhone home screen.

3. Go out and click on the saved application.

Magic! [AppleInsider]