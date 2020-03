Once again, anything Apple can make, the enterprising Dev Team can break: the brand-new firmware 2.2 has been jailbroken. QuickPwn should take care of everything, unless you're one of those unfortunate owners of the second-generation iPod touch, in which case you're out of luck at the moment. But everything else seems to be running fine—anybody here broken the new firmware yet? Let us know in the comments. [iPhone Dev, thanks Mehmet!]