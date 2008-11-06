iPhone Fake Call App Bails You Out of Awkward Situations

Magic Tap, a 99-cent iPhone application, lets you send fake calls to yourself on command, just in case you ever need an excuse to get out of an awkward situation such as a horrible blind date, or having "that talk" with your girlfriend. To make this application more realistic, it lets you customise the caller's name, number and photo I.D. to anyone you choose. However, keep this in mind: setting the caller I.D. to "Shakira" with a steamy photo of the diva probably wouldn't be too convincing, so you better stick with using Jason Chen's sexy mug instead. We've even provided one for you after the cut. [PC World]