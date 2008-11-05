iPhone Costs Optus $44 Million; Costs Optus Users Their Sanity

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iphone optus.pngYou know all those Optus iPhone customers who bitch about lousy service, dropped calls and slow data? Well, you guys are costing Optus money. During their recent earnings report, Optus' parent company SingTel announced that because of the iPhone's success and the handset cost they have to pay Apple, they're going to suffer financially in the short term to the tune of $44 million in Australia for the September quarter.

Don't begin mourning just yet though, as they reckon that 55 per cent of Aussie iPhone customers are new to Optus and in the longterm reckon they'll rake in the money thanks to data usage. Those poor bastards.

[Cnet AU]

