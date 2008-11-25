How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPhone App Dev Pays $$$$ for ***** and Sullies Santa's Name

Every Christmas, someone manages to diminish my already minimal faith in the power of the holiday spirit. Like the developer of the SantaLive 3D app for the iPhone, an innocent little app for Santa lovers that gives you a peek at what Santa's doing that day, like wrapping presents or whipping insubordinate elves. It appears that they're apparently paying cold, heartless cash for five-star ratings as a way to goose ratings that are now restricted to being doled out by people who've actually bought the app.

The developer, or someone posing as them (benefit of the doubt, yadda yadda) is offering $US4 for every five-star rating on Amazon's Mechanical Turk. Since the app costs $US1.99, you'd make a whole two dollars for the effort, enough to buy, like, another actually good iPhone app. Paid reviewers are told to identify themselves by placing five dots (.....) in the review. Gadget Lab points out that as of Friday, six of the 22 reviews had the marker. The dev's CEO wouldn't confirm or deny the effort. Shady shady. And dragging Santa into it, for shame. [Gadget Lab via Ars]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles