iPanda iPod Dock Panders To Bear Loving Music Enthusiasts

What's black and white and acts like a bamboo(m) box? The iPanda, an adorable iPod docking station by animal-themed audio system makers Speakal! The China bear-shaped dock boasts four speakers and a 4" subwoofer for 25 watts of sound and "360° sound distribution." Pump up the volume by touching the panda's left ear, or lower the sound by touching the right. Don't worry, give it a go—unlike real pandas, this one won't bite you when you try to hug it.

Turn the speaker dock on and the iPanda's little smiley mouth will light up. Use the included remote, and it'll blink at you. Besides being able to dock your iPhones and iPods, it also comes with a standard 3.5mm input jack. The cost for adding a little panda-monium to your pad: $US140. [Speakal]

