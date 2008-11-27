Introducing Gizmine: A Store For Weird Japan Gadgets

Doug Krone is my friend who started the dependable Japan importer Dynamism in the 90's and he's just launched Gizmine. Gizmine is different from Dynamism, a high end gadget site, by its content. I'd most summarily explain it as a collection of weird stuff on gadget blogs from Japan, but for sale. In fact, most of the inventory is stuff discovered on blogs and while walking through Shibuya on any given afternoon. Doug is also the man responsible for making Gizmodo Gallery possible. Below are a few of the pieces in his catalog that are my personal picks, and Doug says they'll be adding new pieces every day til the end of the year. Not a bad place to find a gift for the geeks in your life. [Gizmine]

Casio Poptone Vibrating Watch



Conof Desk Light



Self Explosion button



Tokyo Street LED Scope



Common Sense Keyboard (Charges by solar panel)



Fuji Film Instax Mini 7S (Like a polaroid!)



Model Camera Kit



[Gizmine]