Interactive Pong May be Most Fun You Can Have With a Whiteboard

Pong exerts a vicious grip on the minds of designers—it pops up in hundreds of reincarnations. But this one is sweet: a live "drawing on whiteboard" version, mixing electronics with the joy of drawing on, wiping off and repositioning your playing bat. Check it out, thrill to the high-speed action and grin at the ultimate use of a whiteboard: so much better than the usual business drivel that gets drawn on them. There's no more info apart from it's a live demo of a "physics based engine responding to it's real life surroundings," so we're imagining it's powered by frantic behind-the scenes action by Dilbert and Dogbert. [Electronicmiracles]