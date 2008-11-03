How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Intel's Core i7 Chips Get Prodded, Poked and Compared: Good, But Expensive

Intel's Core i7 chips, otherwise known as Nehalem, are here and over at Bit-Tech they've got hold of an i7 965, 940 and 920 and run them through a testing process to check if they're as crazy fast as we'd heard they were. And the results are that yes, indeed they are. If you're a power user, doing fast video conversions or otherwise stressing your processor to the max across all its cores and with hyper-threading, then the top-end 965 is a beast of a chip, apparently. But at $US999 it's steep. Bit-Tech rekons if you're an enthusiast or a gamer you're probably better off looking at the low-end 920 chip, which still delivers quite a punch for a mere $US284. Hit the link for the full review, processor fans. [Bit-Tech]

