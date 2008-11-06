Intel Done With Ultra Wideband Development, Leaving it for Dead

Intel halted development of Ultra Wideband technologies, leaving the future of the standard highly in question. According to Electronista, Intel decided to pull the plug on the 5-year-old project last month but only just announced it now. This comes after one of the biggest UWB chip manufacturers, Wiquest, stopped production last week. Intel said the choice was made because it was cheaper to source the chips rather than make and design them in house, but it still seems like a death sentence to me.

Crappy consumer products, a healthy dose of public apathy and a lack of integrated support from most major electronics companies doesn't leave much upside for UWB. But what do I know? I was convinced Minidisc was the music format of the future. [Electronista]