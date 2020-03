This Infinity Bookcase is almost as cool as the amazing stairs bookcase that made me want to move to London*. Created by Dutch artist Job Koelewijn, it is supposed to represent the power of learning, or the infinite number of books that you are never going to read, or something like that. Whatever. Definitely a solid #2 in the Gizmodo's Fetish Bookcase Ranking. [Knaw via Neatorama]

*Yes, I was lying.