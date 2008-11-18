How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Incase Power Slider For iPhone 3G Skillfully Conceals its Battery Booster

The Incase Slider is one of the more popular iPhone cases, and this new version is notable for being one of the better integrations of a supplemental battery pack yet. It'll add some girth, yes, but it also more than doubles your battery life and offers more protection than battery piggybacks like the Mophie Juice Pack. Also features a mini-USB pass-through for syncing and charging without case removal, and it'll cost you $US100. Which is a little steep, but if more battery life is a must for you, this is not a bad way to go. [Product Page via BBG]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles