Incase Power Slider For iPhone 3G Skillfully Conceals its Battery Booster

The Incase Slider is one of the more popular iPhone cases, and this new version is notable for being one of the better integrations of a supplemental battery pack yet. It'll add some girth, yes, but it also more than doubles your battery life and offers more protection than battery piggybacks like the Mophie Juice Pack. Also features a mini-USB pass-through for syncing and charging without case removal, and it'll cost you $US100. Which is a little steep, but if more battery life is a must for you, this is not a bad way to go. [Product Page via BBG]