iGala Wireless Photo Frame Has Touchscreen, Own Gmail Account

Normally I'd say digital photo frame, splidgital photo frame...but iGala's one has a couple of features that make it stand out. It's an 8-inch touchscreen, with standard 4:3 ratio 800 x 600 pixels so you get less irritating crops or letterboxing, plus its wireless and has 1GB of internal memory. But it's actually got its own Gmail address so you can email photos to it directly from anywhere. Plus you don't even need a PC to set it up: it has its own interface. Neat stuff, for a not-too expensive $US239. [Digitalpictureframereview]