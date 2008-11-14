IE Mobile 6 Will Not Be Available For Existing WinMo Smartphones

The Windows Mobile team has confirmed that the upcoming IE Mobile 6 browser or "IE 6 on 6" will not be made available as a separate download for current WinMo 6.1 smartphones. Instead, the update will only show up on devices released starting at the end of this year or in early 2009. The reason, according to Microsoft, is that "the rich media experiences that IE Mobile 6 enables require more powerful, advanced devices." IE doesn't have a whole lot of fans, but if you already have a WinMo smartphone it would suck to miss out on what appears to be a huuuge improvement. [Mobile Burn]