It's been a while since we mentioned the iDog from Tiger/Hasbro, because it was basically a dog that'd had its day: Until now that is, when Tiger have removed one of the toy's problems by adding cuddliness. It still has a speaker and does the same LED-flashing face and wiggling in reaction to your music, but it's now got a plush body just like your teddybear, so you can, er... snuggle up to its writhing body? Hmmm. Anyway, the iDog Soft Speaker is out now for about $US35. [Hasbro via Dvice]