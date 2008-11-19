iCEphone: One Touch Calling to Doctor, Hospital and 911

The iCEphone is a semi-in-production insurance policy that may or may not be small enough to actually fit in your pocket. A tri-folding WinMo phone (or "Micro PC" as the company calls it), the iCEphone has software that can not only walk you through common medical emergencies like administering CPR, but it can one-touch dial your doctor, the nearest hospital and 911 at the same time. That's why, at heart, The iCEphone is a good idea. But in this estimated $US1,000 configuration, it's more than a bit obnoxious:

The iCEphone features a 3-inch touchscreen, QWERTY, dual SIM cards, HSDPA 3G, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3.1MP camera. So far, so good. But while a touchscreen and QWERTY is enough for most of us, they also stuck in a third panel to fit an extra 10 or so buttons so the handset can double triple as a gaming device.

The result is not only expensive and it's not only bulky. It's trying to be everything to everyone, and in the process it's become that three-teeted chick from Total Recall: Pretty great in theory, but unwieldy and intimidating in person...plus heavy enough to cause a bad back ache.

Who knows if we'll actually see it hit store shelves, but Medical Phone Ltd is confident that their iCEphone will be available in the UK by May 2009. [iCEphone via Unwired Review and BGR]