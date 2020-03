This iBook G4 lamp was the gift from a girlfriend to a very lucky birthday boy. Essentially just an old iBook case stuffed with fluorescent lighting tubes, the simple mod recreates the glorious Pulp Fiction briefcase effect: Those who witness the full glowing beauty of the lamp must wonder if today is the day of Apple's Rapture. Patience, my friends. Our victory will come soon enough. And some of you with awesome lamp-making girlfriends need to expedite the process. [Flickr via Unplggd]