Yes, your eyes are not deceiving you: This is a hydraulic excavator—a machine that weights 21,570 to 34,700 kilos—climbing a column using its front arm. Seriously, after hours searching in the web, I really don't know where this came from or when it was taken. I don't even know if it's real, and I'm sure that a hundred people will probably exclaim: "Photoshop!" But it looks real and I want to know what is going on here and how is this possible at all. [Dark Roasted Blend]
Hydraulic Excavator Used to Climb Column Leaves Us Completely Baffled
