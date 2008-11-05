Hummer Tank: Right In Time for Winter/Economic Crisis

In case gas mileage on your Hummer wasn't spiting Prius drivers everywhere enough, engineers have pooled their talents to add aftermarket tracked belts in place of the "nothing wrong with 'em" wheels. Needless to say, MPG and top speed will be greatly diminished on this H2. But the tears shed in the face of its general lack of humanity should be voluminous enough to wash away the world's pollution one or two times over. [Jalopnik]