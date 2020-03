We've seen some cool POV display setups in the past, like this bicycle spoke Obama propaganda message, but I don't recall one that could both amaze a person and take their limbs off at the same time. Called the "Display from Hell," that's pretty much what this thing does, all while projecting POV images using 100 blue SMD LEDs. The propeller, which spins at 225kph and is both huge and terrifying, was apparently rigged up for a party. A very dangerous party. From hell. [Hackaday, thanks Joao!]