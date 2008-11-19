HTC Touch 3G Launches, Touch HD Nowhere To Be Seen...

It's pretty easy to forget that when HTC first announced the Touch HD back in September, they also mentioned a couple of other handsets: The Touch 3G and the Touch Viva. Well, yesterday HTC officially launched the middle model for Australia - The Touch 3G - along with a refreshed version of the original Touch. Strangely, both models utilise the TouchFLO 2D software to try and hide Windows Mobile 6.1, not the TouchFLO 3D we saw in the Touch Diamond. And, obviously, the Touch 3G is HSDPA compliant, although not on NextG's 850Mhz frequency. The 3G has an RRP of $799, while the refreshed Touch is sitting at $599. And for those of you desperate for the Touch HD, HTC reckon they're working for a Q1 2009 launch, although nothing is confirmed at this stage...

New HTC Touch 3G gives greater variety and choice

18th November 2008 — HTC Corporation, a global leader in mobile phone innovation and design, today introduced the HTC Touch 3G™. Continuing HTC's touchphone tradition, the Touch 3G utilises TouchFLO 2D, HTC's finger-touch optimised navigation experience enabling quick, one-touch access to the people, messages and information people want.

"The HTC Touch 3G embodies our commitment to build a family of touch phones that are powerful and stylish but also offer something to everyone," said Anthony Petts, Sales and Marketing Director ANZ, HTC Corporation. "Whether you're a professional or a student you can now get an HTC touch phone with a beautiful touch user experience."

HTC Touch 3G The Touch 3G offers an uncompromising touch phone experience with powerful internet capabilities. As part of this browsing experience users can zoom and pan websites with one hand. This true mobile broadband experience allows users to navigate more easily, leveraging the mobile internet in a variety of ways. With the Touch 3G, customers can search for and watch streaming video from YouTube, get directions and mapping using Google Maps for mobile and stay updated on the latest news with the integrated RSS reader.

HTC Touch HTC is also introducing a new version of the Touch, the world's first phone to feature intuitive touch screen technology. The new Touch includes HTC's TouchFLO 2D user interface and Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional, so users can easily synchronise their calendar, contacts, emails and more with their personal computer. A firmware upgrade will be made available from the HTC website for existing Touch series II users.

Availability Both devices are available now from authorised Brightpoint mobile phone retailers and dealers. The Touch 3G has an RRP of $799 and the Touch has an RRP of $599.

Product Specifications

HTC Touch 3G • Size: 102 x 53.6 x 14.5 mm • Weight: 96g • Connectivity: GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz & WCDMA / HSPA: 900/2100MHz. HSDPA 7.2 Mbps • HSDPA 7.2 Mbps • Software/Operating system: HTC TouchFLO with Windows Mobile® 6.1 Professional • Display: 2.8 inch QVGA screen • Camera: 3.2 megapixel • Internal memory: 256 MB flash; 192 MB RAM • Memory card: microSD™ • Bluetooth®: 2.0 with EDR • GPS: GPS/AGPS • Interface: HTC ExtUSB™ (mini-USB and audio jack in one; USB 2.0 High-Speed) • Battery: 1100 mAh • Talk time: WCDMA: Up to 360 minutes*** / GSM: Up to 400 minutes*** • Standby time: WCDMA: Up to 450 hours*** / GSM: Up to 365 hours*** • Chipset: Qualcomm® MSM7225™ 528 MHz