HTC Max 4G Is World's First GSM/WiMAX Mobile Phone, Ups iPhone One G

The HTC Max 4G is not only pretty, light, and refreshingly sharp. It's also the world's first integrated GSM/WiMAX mobile phone, which means this thing can zoom at an iPhone-obliterating speed of 70 Mb/sec symmetric. It also means that, if you want one, you will have to move to Russia to get it. For now, it will be only available there in the Yota WiMAX network.
HTC MAX 4G specifications
Processor: Qualcomm® ESM7206A™ 528 MHz
Platform: Windows Mobile® 6.1 Professional
Memory: ROM: 256MB / RAM: 288MB / Flash: 8 GB
Dimensions: 113.5mm X 63.1mm X 13.9mm
Weight: 151 grams (with battery)
Display: 3.8-inch TFT-LCD flat touch-sensitive screen with 480 x 800 WVGA resolution
Network: Tri-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE:900/1800/1900 MHz, Yota Mobile WiMAX 2,5-2.7 GHz
Device Control: TouchFLO™ 3D
GPS: Inbuilt GPS
Connections:VoIP, Wi-Fi®: IEEE 802.11 b/g ,Bluetooth® 2.0 with EDR, HTC ExtUSB™
Main camera: High-resolution with autofocus
Second: VGA-camera
Additional:Motion G-sensor (automatically rotating picture), Proximity sensor (saving energy while talking due to the switching the display off), FM-radio
Audio: Ring tone formats: AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, QCP, MP3, WMA, WAV, 40 polyphonic and standard MIDI format 0 and 1 (SMF)/SP MIDI
Battery: Li-Pol, 1500 mAh
Talk time: GSM: up to 420 minutes, VoIP: up to 230 minutes
Standby time: GSM: up to 350 hours, VoIP: up to 50 hours
The design is good, and the feature set and connectivity are impressive, even if the demo video in Russian is more painful than watching the QVC channel while having a colonoscopy. [Yota]