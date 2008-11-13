HTC Max 4G Is World's First GSM/WiMAX Mobile Phone, Ups iPhone One G

The HTC Max 4G is not only pretty, light, and refreshingly sharp. It's also the world's first integrated GSM/WiMAX mobile phone, which means this thing can zoom at an iPhone-obliterating speed of 70 Mb/sec symmetric. It also means that, if you want one, you will have to move to Russia to get it. For now, it will be only available there in the Yota WiMAX network.

HTC MAX 4G specifications Processor: Qualcomm® ESM7206A™ 528 MHz

Platform: Windows Mobile® 6.1 Professional

Memory: ROM: 256MB / RAM: 288MB / Flash: 8 GB

Dimensions: 113.5mm X 63.1mm X 13.9mm

Weight: 151 grams (with battery)

Display: 3.8-inch TFT-LCD flat touch-sensitive screen with 480 x 800 WVGA resolution

Network: Tri-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE:900/1800/1900 MHz, Yota Mobile WiMAX 2,5-2.7 GHz

Device Control: TouchFLO™ 3D

GPS: Inbuilt GPS

Connections:VoIP, Wi-Fi®: IEEE 802.11 b/g ,Bluetooth® 2.0 with EDR, HTC ExtUSB™

Main camera: High-resolution with autofocus

Second: VGA-camera

Additional:Motion G-sensor (automatically rotating picture), Proximity sensor (saving energy while talking due to the switching the display off), FM-radio

Audio: Ring tone formats: AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, QCP, MP3, WMA, WAV, 40 polyphonic and standard MIDI format 0 and 1 (SMF)/SP MIDI

Battery: Li-Pol, 1500 mAh

Talk time: GSM: up to 420 minutes, VoIP: up to 230 minutes

Standby time: GSM: up to 350 hours, VoIP: up to 50 hours The design is good, and the feature set and connectivity are impressive, even if the demo video in Russian is more painful than watching the QVC channel while having a colonoscopy. [Yota]