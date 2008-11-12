HTC Fuze (Touch Pro) Now Available on AT&T

Just yesterday the HTC Fuze was spotted for the first time in its AT&T retail packaging and we assumed that the launch was not far off. Fortunately, we only had to wait a few hours. AT&T has announced that the Fuze is now available at stores and online for $US299.99 with a two-year contract and a mail-in rebate.

HTC FUZE FROM AT&T FUSES FUN AND FUNCTION WITH

THE ONE-TOUCH POWER OF TOUCHFLO 3D

Powerful New Smartphone Epitomizes Choice With Touch-Screen and Slider Keyboard, Access to Nation's Fastest 3G Network and Many More Connectivity Options

DALLAS, Texas, and BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 11, 2008 — AT&T customers now have the best of both worlds. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and HTC Corp. (TAIEX: 2498; "HTC") have announced the availability beginning today of the new smartphone HTC FUZETM. The HTC FUZE provides users with a familiar QWERTY keyboard paired with HTC's intuitive, graphic-rich TouchFLO™ 3D touch-screen user interface for easy one-touch access to a range of fun and powerful features.

TouchFLO 3D is designed for one-hand operation using simple, gesture-based navigation, allowing customers to simply touch, hold and slide along the screen tabs. A quick slide on the home screen quickly activates the most used features such as e-mail, text messaging, music player and camera. This instinctive interface extends to the powerful Web browser. A useful "zoom in, zoom out" feature makes it especially fun and easy to access the Web via the included Opera browser, which provides for desktop-like Web page renderings and user interactions.

Powered by AT&T's 3G network — the nation's fastest — and Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional, the HTC FUZE is a compact yet powerful communications tool with a smooth gloss black finish and a distinctive and unique faceted backplate. The HTC FUZE features a sharp, 262K colour 2.8-inch (480 x 640) VGA touch screen for touch-sensitive navigation control, complete with three-dimensional animated transitions. For e-mail, messaging and other data input, the HTC FUZE also comes equipped with a full QWERTY keyboard, which was designed specifically for AT&T and slides out from the smartphone's side.

Connectivity Options

Beyond AT&T's robust 3G network, the HTC FUZE provides AT&T customers with a host of other connectivity options. When abroad, AT&T customers can use the HTC FUZE to make or receive a phone call in more than 200 countries and check e-mail, browse the Web or perform other data functions in more than 150 countries, including in more than 60 — such as Japan and South Korea — that have deployed 3G networks. In addition, the HTC FUZE boasts:

* Built-in aGPS — for use with AT&T Navigator powered by TeleNav and other location-based applications such as TeleNav TrackTM and Xora GPS TimeTrackTM.

* Wi-Fi® (802.11 b/g) — to connect with home or campus networks or access more than 17,000 AT&T Wi-Fi Hot Spots nationwide, including at thousands of participating Starbucks locations.

* Bluetooth® 2.0 with Enhanced Data Rate (EDR) — for simultaneous connection of up to six Bluetooth-enabled devices, including hands-free headsets, stereo headsets, car kits, network printers and other Bluetooth peripherals.

* AT&T Video ShareSM — the first service in the U.S. that allows users to share live video over wireless devices while participating in a voice call.

* Push To Talk (PTT) — via the nation's largest PTT network.

"The HTC FUZE is a great illustration of AT&T's commitment to innovation and choice," said Michael Woodward, vice president, Smart Devices for AT&T's wireless unit. "The HTC FUZE, with its array of connectivity features, provides our customers with the ability to choose the manner in which they communicate using the form factor they deem most appropriate at a given moment — all in a very attractive and sleek package. It's a fantastic addition to AT&T's industry-leading Windows Mobile smartphone portfolio."

Jason Mackenzie, vice president of HTC America, said: "By combining the power of Windows Mobile 6.1 with HTC's innovative TouchFLO 3D interface, the HTC FUZE ensures that your most important information — from mail to music to images — is never more than a touch away. The HTC FUZE's range of cutting-edge mobile features, like a desktop-quality mobile browser, paired with AT&T's lightning-quick 3G network makes it an unbeatable choice for consumers."

AT&T also offers customers a variety of choices in the types of services available to them when using the HTC FUZE, both during work and after-hours.

Business Use

For business use, AT&T customers will be able to choose from several popular platforms to access their corporate e-mail. The robust Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional platform offers seamless integration with Microsoft Outlook information including e-mail, contacts, calendar and to-do lists. Additionally, Good Mobile Messaging and BlackBerry® ConnectTM compatibility will be offered later this year, while personal e-mail can easily be taken mobile using AT&T's popular Xpress Mail service. They can access and edit e-mail attachments using mobile versions of Microsoft Word, Excel, OneNote and PowerPoint. Customers also can choose to tether the HTC FUZE to their notebook computer to wirelessly view e-mail or access the Web. A unique business card application allows users to quickly capture and save contact information with the built-in 3.2 megapixel camera.

In addition, the HTC FUZE supports scores of industry-specific applications as well as Microsoft System Centre Mobile Device Manager (MDM), an enterprise-grade mobile device management solution that also provides security, mobile Virtual Private Network (VPN) and software distribution for Windows Mobile devices enabled for Windows Mobile 6.1.

For both business and personal use, the HTC FUZE features AT&T Video Share. Business customers, particularly those in such fields as architecture and engineering, can use Video Share to monitor progress on a job site or review the day's work without having to drive from an office or other site to do so. When not working, users can share moments with family and friends while the moments are happening — everything from weddings or a baby's first steps to a Little League at-bat or a clearance-sale find.

Personal Time

The HTC FUZE offers many additional uses during personal time. Users have access to AT&T Mobile Music services, an integrated, on-the-go music experience that delivers "your music, your way" by providing simple access to a robust collection of music content, including access to online subscription music content from eMusic®, XM Radio Mobile™ and more. Using the TouchFLO 3D touchscreen navigation, HTC FUZE customers can browse their music with easily accessible tabs sorted by playing lists, artists, albums, songs and genre views. Music as well as favourite contacts and photos can be arranged on-screen with the dynamic TouchFLO 3D interface.

For the visually oriented, CV (Cellular Video) from AT&T gives viewers access to thousands of video clips — news, sports, weather, entertainment, premium HBO MobileSM content and more — via streaming video. Those who prefer full-length streaming video programming can access MobiTV. Or they can use the HTC FUZE's built-in camera to shoot their own video.

AT&T Video Share, AT&T Mobile Music services, CV, MobiTV and more than 90,000 additional choices are available through AT&T MEdia Mall directly from the HTC FUZE or online.

Backing the HTC FUZE is AT&T's 3G BroadbandConnect network, which currently is available in more than 320 major metropolitan areas in the U.S. and, by year-end, AT&T expects to offer the service in nearly 350 leading U.S. markets. The network's HSPA-based technology allows users to perform data functions and conduct a phone call simultaneously. In addition to 3G connectivity, the HTC FUZE is also designed to connect seamlessly with AT&T's nationwide2 EDGE network, which is available in more than 13,000 cities and towns and along some 40,000 miles of major highways.

Pricing and Availability

The HTC FUZE is available now for as low as $299.991 at AT&T retail stores nationwide, online at www.att.com, at select national retailers and through AT&T's enterprise and small business sales organizations. AT&T voice plans begin at $39.99 with monthly enterprise data plans priced at $ 45, and personal data plans at $30 per month. Small business customers also can subscribe to AT&T's new, industry-first BusinessTalk voice plans, which start at $60 a month for five users and 700 Anytime Minutes and can be expanded for $9.99 a line to accommodate up to 40 users and 20,000 Anytime Minutes. AT&T Mobile Music services, AT&T Navigator, Video Share, Push To Talk and MobiTV all require separate monthly subscriptions.

For the complete array of AT&T offerings, visit www.att.com.

1 With a two-year contract, mail-in rebate, and voice and data plans.

2 Not available in all areas.