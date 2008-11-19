HP Touchsmart TX2 Laptop is a 12-inch Multitouch Wonder

HP's Touchsmart tx2 is awesome because its the first consumer-oriented convertible notebook to feature a multitouch technology built into the display. The 12.1-inch screen uses a capacitive touchpanel that can track two points simultaneously, operates with fingers or a stylus, and comes with the Mediasmart 2.0 interface customised for the notebook. While Dell's oft-mentioned Latitude XT came out last year with the multitouch power to simultaneously track all five fingers, the feature was kept dormant until the middle of 2008 and lacks any really mainstream software to take advantage of the tech.



The Mediasmart 2.0 software lets you watch movies, look at photos, play music, listen to radio and watch TV on demand. HP is partnering with MTV networks to bring IPTV content in from MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon. On the hardware side, you can carry out a variety of gestures on the tx2 including select, drag, double tap, pinch, zoom, arc, rotate and flick. In addition to working with the MediaSmart software, the multitouch gestures will also work with a variety of Windows software out of the box including Microsoft Office, most internet browsers, and most photo applications.

In addition to the 1200x800 multitouch capability, the 4.5-pound tx2 has 2.1GHz AMD Turion X2 processor, ATI Radeon HD 3200 Graphics, 8 GB RAM, 500 GB HDD (5400 RPM), Bluetooth, integrated webcam, 8x DVD burner, VGA out and a digital pen.

As far as Windows 7 Beta compatibility goes, the tx2 currently will not work with the new OS, but HP says they are working with Microsoft and they can't comment on unreleased products. The HP Touchsmart tx2 is available for pre-order beginning today over at HP, starting at $US1150. It will begin shipping at the end of November. [HP]

Powered by the AMD Turion™ X2 Ultra Dual-Core Mobile Processor or AMD Turion X2 Dual-Core Mobile Processor(3) and built on Windows® Vista Home Premium, the tx2 will be made available worldwide in an array of configure-to-order options.

KEY SPECS

• AMD Athlon™ X2 Dual-Core Processor QL-64 (2.1 GHz, 1MB L2 Cache) (3)(4)(5)(6)(7) OR,

AMD Athlon™ X2 Dual-Core Processor QL-62 (2.0 GHz, 1MB L2 Cache (3)(4)(5)(6)(7) OR,

AMD Turion™ X2 Dual-Core Mobile Processor RM-74 (2.2GHz, 1MB L2 cache) (3)(4)(5)(6)(7)

OR,

AMD Turion™ X2 Dual-Core Mobile Processor RM-72 (2.1GHz, 1MB L2 cache) (3)(4)(5)(6)(7)

OR,

AMD Turion™ X2 Dual-Core Mobile Processor ZM-80 (2.1GHz, 2MB L2 cache) (3)(4)(5)(6)(7)

OR,

AMD Turion™ X2 Dual-Core Mobile Processor ZM-82 (2.2GHz, 2MB L2 cache) (3)(4)(5)(6)(7)

OR,

AMD Turion™ X2 Dual-Core Mobile Processor ZM-84 (2.3GHz, 2MB L2 cache) (3)(4)(5)(6)(7)

OR,

AMD Turion™ X2 Dual-Core Mobile Processor ZM-86 (2.4GHz, 2MB L2 cache) (3)(4)(5)(6)(7)

• Genuine Windows Vista® Ultimate(1) (2) OR,

Genuine Windows Vista® Home Premium(1) (2)OR,

Genuine Windows Vista® Business(1) (2)

• 12.1-inch diagonal WXGA (1280 x 800), Integrated touch-screen, Convert ible display

• ATI Radeon™ HD 3200(9) available

• Up to 8GB DDR2 SDRAM System Memory (2 SODIMM; 64-bit OS)

• 160/250/320/400G/500B(8) 5400 rpm SATA

• SuperMulti 8X DVD±R/RW with Double Layer Support(10) (11) OR,

LightScribe SuperMulti 8X DVD±RW with Double Layer Support(10) (11) (12)

• 802.11b/g WLAN OR,

802.11b/g WLAN and Bluetooth(15) OR,

Wireless 802.11a/b/g/n WLAN(14) OR,

Wireless 802.11a/b/g/n with Bluetooth(14) (15)

• ENERGY STAR® qualified to conserve energy

• EPEAT SILVER registered

• Recyclable box for less waste

• Exclusive use of EPA SmartWay carriers for reduced transportation-related emissions.

• Replaceable battery for longer life span

• Free recycling for your old computer hardware**

Please recycle your computer hardware and printing supplies. HP recycling services make

responsible disposal easy. Visit www.hp.com/go/ecohighlights for more information. **

Shipping charges apply.

