HP Mini 1000 Already Supports 3G?

Initially, HP indicated that a 3G WWAN-equipped version of their newest netbook, the HP Mini 1000, would be arriving sometime in December. But if we are to believe a forum poster on Pocketables.net, all it takes to get 3G humming on an HP Mini 1000 today is to download a driver and slide in your SIM card in a mysteriously hidden slot under the battery.

The poster is using model number #1033cl—our question is, does every Mini 1000 have said SIM card slot? Let us know in the comments, owners. The drivers are downloadable here from HP, and for more instructions, hit the forum thread: [Pocketables]

