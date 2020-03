We're not sure how well this method sits with your T-Mobile TOS, but a process has been revealed to share the G1's high speed wireless access with a laptop via USB. Configuring the necessary apps, drivers and settings is a bit more involved than a simple 2 or 3-step process, but it's all explained (and definitely followable) in the link. Actually, we'll put it this way: The method looks a lot easier than shelling out the cash for another 3G data plan. [TmoNews Forums via jkOnTheRun]