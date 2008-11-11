How to Make Lego Bricks You Can Actually Eat

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I have had my share of accidentally-eaten Lego pieces—specially the 1x1 bricks that I used to keep in my mouth when I was a kid—which actually explains the weird chemical components that always pop up in my blood tests. Some of them, anyway. But I digress. What is important here is that someone has actually come up with a way to mix two of the most important inventions in the History of Civilization—Lego bricks and gummy candies—into one single product that you can make at home: Lego gummy bricks. Yes, I know, they look—and probably are—as delicious as the real ones.

The concept is rather simple: Grab a Lego surface, a few Lego pieces, silicon to make a negative mold, cook the candy liquid, pour in, and let it cool down until it solidifies into transparent brick goodness, Lego logo included. Some people would say that this may encourage kids to eat actual Lego pieces. As I said, I ate a lot of myself and here I am. Mentally perturbed, but alive. Head to Instructables for the step-by-step instructions. Alternatively, you can buy the factory-made Kellogg's Lego Fun Snacks, obviously created to teach kids that Lego bricks taste great. And kill them. [Instructables via Make]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

