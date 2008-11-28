How to Buy an HDTV Tomorrow (or Any Day)

Despite this month looking like the kick-off to the next Great Depression, a bunch of you are probably still planning to (finally) hop on the HDTV bandwagon. And all things considered, that's not a totally stupid move. A great HDTV—one that will blow away the standard definition puke you've been watching for years—can be had for a damn good price. But if you're planning on checking out HDTVs tomorrow (or ever), read this first: