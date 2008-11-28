How to Buy an HDTV Tomorrow (or Any Day)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Despite this month looking like the kick-off to the next Great Depression, a bunch of you are probably still planning to (finally) hop on the HDTV bandwagon. And all things considered, that's not a totally stupid move. A great HDTV—one that will blow away the standard definition puke you've been watching for years—can be had for a damn good price. But if you're planning on checking out HDTVs tomorrow (or ever), read this first:

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

