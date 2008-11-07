How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

How Many Games Each Console Sells

Me and you, we may trash talk consoles based upon their overall sales. But developers and manufacturers also care about something else. It's called the "attachment rate," or how many games an owner of a particular console is likely to buy. After 23 months on the market, the PS3 and Wii were in a deadlock with 5.3 and 5.5 games sold per system, respectively. During the same time, the Xbox 360 was at 6.6 games per system (and now, at 36 months, that number is up to 8.1).

The Xbox 360 has had a historically excellent attachment rate, and it's yet to plateau. Meanwhile, it's fairly possible that many casual Wii buyers haven't pulled Wii Sports from the drive since they put it in, offsetting the averages pretty hard for Nintendo.

So let's turn to anecdotal evidence. How many games do you own for whatever consoles you've got? In my household, the stats are definitely in the same order as the chart, be the scale higher. [Gamasutra via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles