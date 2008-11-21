How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

How Frozen Pizzas Are Made (Singularity and One Badass Sauce Gun)

The BBC has a fantastic, 3-minute clip touring a frozen pizza factory that manufactures 2 million pizzas a week. There's something about precision, large-scale automation, even when the technology isn't necessary cutting edge, that's even more telling of our technological place in the world than sleek touchscreen phones and GPS navigators. Notice the eerie lack of humans, the cold airshot of sauce onto crust and the phallic towers of pepperoni being diced to scraps by machines. Has Man sold his soul to the robots so soon? And just for some crappy frozen pizzas? [BBC via MAKE]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles