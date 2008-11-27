How Big Is the ISS Compared to Science Fiction Spaceships?

We are so used to the International Space Station that we don't give its massive scale a second thought. I, for one, took it for granted until a newly-released NASA photograph reminded me that this thing is huge. So huge that I fired up Photoshop and did an illustration comparing it to a Colonial Viper Mk1, a Corellian corvette, the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-A, and the new Battlestar Galactica. Check both the high resolution sizemodo and the amazing NASA photo after the jump.

Here's the NASA photography, showing the scale of an astronaut against a small section of the International Space Station.







I don't know about you, but this one really make me go oh-ah. Maybe it's all a fake and that guy is a Lego Minifig.

ISS Size: Mass: 300,214 kg (661,857 lb) (June 18, 2008)

Length: 58.2 m (191 ft) along truss (February 22, 2007)

Width: 44.5 m (146 ft) from Destiny to Zvezda

Height: 27.4 m (90 ft) (February 22, 2007) Solar arrays span: 73.15 m (240 ft) (February 22, 2007)

* The sizemodo shows the final completed ISS. The scale is 1 pixel = 0.5 meters. Scaled and measured with Photoshop's measurement tool.