Housefly-Driven Robot Arm Artist Makes Art Like You'd Imagine

Picture tracing a housefly's skittering, random path as it dots about your home with a trail of ink: That's kind of what this cooky art installation evokes. It's a robot arm connected to a sensor chamber that has some kind of fly-enticing power. When a fly is inside the chamber, the arm jerks spasmodically in time to the fly's movements, and traces a beautifully chaotic drawing on a huge reel of paper. When the fly leaves, the paper scrolls, so the artwork is constantly evolving. It's clever stuff by artist David Bowen, and if you're having difficulty envisioning it, check the link for a video. [DWBowen]