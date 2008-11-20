The Houdini and Houdini Pro are two emergency car tools that improve your chances of not dying when faced with a crashed or sinking car. It's much like the seatbelt cutters and window shatterers that have been on the market for a while, but also comes with a safety whistle and LED light. The Pro upgrades the seat belt cutter to the big boy status that can get you out of automotive messes that leave you upside down. They're $US25 and $US40 respectively. Until the days when your kung fu training enables you to punch out a window with your fist and clip your seatbelt with "scissor fingers", we'd go with these. [Houdini Tool via Gear Diary]
Houdini Pro Emergency Rescue Tool Busts You Out Of a Wrecked Or Drowning Car
